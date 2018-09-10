SXSW 2019: Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Plot Joint Keynote Speech

Garbage’s Shirley Manson and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry will unite at the South by Southwest 2019 conference to deliver a joint keynote speech, a conversation with PRS Foundation’s Keychange program. Instagram CEO and co-founder Kevin Systrom and writer-director Marti Noxon (Sharp Objects) will also speak at the event, set for March 8th through 17th in Austin, Texas.

The featured speakers for SXSW 2019 include Jason Blum in conversation with John Pierson; 2017 Time Person of the Year Susan Fowler; musician Amanda Palmer; author Michael Pollan; and media theorist and author Douglas Rushkoff, among others.

Garbage released their sixth studio album, Strange Little Birds, in 2016. In June, the band reissued their second LP, Version 2.0 in a deluxe set featuring 10 B-sides from the era. The quartet will further celebrate the record this fall with a 20th anniversary tour featuring full performances of the album.

Chvrches issued their third LP, Love Is Dead, in May. The trio have spent much of the summer promoting the album on tour, and a full North American leg launches September 20th in San Diego, California.