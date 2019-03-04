Rolling Stone Live: Austin Presents Emerging Music Showcase With Durand Jones and the Indications, Chai

On March 14th and 15th, Rolling Stone will be at SXSW for Rolling Stone Live: Austin, presented by Visit Seattle and EPIX, taking place at Native Hostel.

The first day features Music Genesis, a special screening of a new series celebrating the musical legacy of Seattle. Afterward, director Austin Wilson and Rolling Stone editor Joe Hudak will discuss the film series, followed by a performance by Valley Maker. Friday night will be the Emerging Music Showcase (8 p.m. to midnight), featuring sets from Durand Jones & the Indications, Chai, as well as Charly Bliss, Taylor Janzen, the Beths.

Last year, Durand Jones & the Indications was one of our favorite artists we saw at the Austin music fest, writing: “Cranking out a set split between gritty Southern soul and its smoother northern counterpart — the former sung by frontman Jones, the latter by drummer Aaron Frazer — the Indications proudly carry on a number of R&B traditions, but when they’re on stage they are a far cry from mere revivalists. Their grooves are funky, their interplay crackles and Jones is a singer who understands how to raise tension with dramatic pauses and pleas.”