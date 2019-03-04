×
Rolling Stone Live: Austin Presents Emerging Music Showcase With Durand Jones and the Indications, Chai

Emerging music showcase during South by Southwest also features sets from Charly Bliss, Taylor Janzen, the Beths

On March 14th and 15th, Rolling Stone will be at SXSW for Rolling Stone Live: Austin, presented by Visit Seattle and EPIX, taking place at Native Hostel.

The first day features Music Genesis, a special screening of a new series celebrating the musical legacy of Seattle. Afterward, director Austin Wilson and Rolling Stone editor Joe Hudak will discuss the film series, followed by a performance by Valley Maker. Friday night will be the Emerging Music Showcase (8 p.m. to midnight), featuring sets from Durand Jones & the Indications, Chai, as well as Charly Bliss, Taylor Janzen, the Beths.

Last year, Durand Jones & the Indications was one of our favorite artists we saw at the Austin music fest, writing: “Cranking out a set split between gritty Southern soul and its smoother northern counterpart — the former sung by frontman Jones, the latter by drummer Aaron Frazer — the Indications proudly carry on a number of R&B traditions, but when they’re on stage they are a far cry from mere revivalists. Their grooves are funky, their interplay crackles and Jones is a singer who understands how to raise tension with dramatic pauses and pleas.”

