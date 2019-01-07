Swmrs Announce North American ‘Berkeley’s on Fire’ Tour

Bay area punk rockers Swmrs have announced a spring tour in support of their sophomore album Berkeley’s on Fire. The LP will be available everywhere on February 15th.

Swmrs headlining trek comes a month after the release of Berkeley’s on Fire, launching March 28th in San Diego. The Regrettes and Beach Goons will be supporting the band throughout their tour. The trek will wrap on May 3rd in Los Angeles. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the recently established Swmrs Fund, which supports various organizations working on climate, racial, economic and gender justice issues.

Swmrs released their debut album, Drive North, in 2016. Their latest was produced by Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie) and will be their first as a Fueled by Ramen act.

Swmrs Tour Dates

March 28 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

March 30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

April 1 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

April 2- Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

April 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

April 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ South End

April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

April 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

April 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 13 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

April 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

April 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center

April 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

April 25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

April 29 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

April 30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater