Swmrs Announce North American ‘Berkeley’s on Fire’ Tour

Bay area punk rockers Swmrs have announced a spring tour in support of their sophomore album Berkeley’s on Fire. The LP will be available everywhere on February 15th.
Swmrs headlining trek comes a month after the release of Berkeley’s on Fire, launching March 28th in San Diego. The Regrettes and Beach Goons will be supporting the band throughout their tour. The trek will wrap on May 3rd in Los Angeles. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the recently established Swmrs Fund, which supports various organizations working on climate, racial, economic and gender justice issues.
Swmrs released their debut album, Drive North, in 2016. Their latest was produced by Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie) and will be their first as a Fueled by Ramen act.
Swmrs Tour Dates
March 28 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
March 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
March 30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
April 1 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
April 2- Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
April 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
April 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ South End
April 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
April 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
April 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 13 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 16 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
April 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
April 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center
April 23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
April 25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
April 29 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
April 30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
