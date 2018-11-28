Swmrs Announce Sophomore LP, Release World-Weary New Song ‘April in Houston’

Bay area grunge-pop band Swmrs will follow-up their 2016 debut album Drive North with the forthcoming Berkeley’s On Fire. They announced the new LP with the single “April in Houston.”

“April in Houston” is a more mature, world-wearied song from the band. Singer Cole Becker claims “everybody’s wants to get me high” on the song’s simple, catchy chorus. In the video, Becker drags a chair — that had been thrown out a window — through the streets of a city. At points, he sits on the chair and looks confusedly at the passersby or does a bit of dancing while dragging it along the street. He does more dancing in the empty apartment and through the now nighttime-set scenes of the city surrounding him.

Berkeley’s On Fire will be released on February 15th via Fueled By Ramen. They worked with producer Rich Costey (Muse, Death Cab for Cutie) while writing and recording the full-length project this past spring. The band will embark on a tour across the UK and Europe following the release of Berkeley’s On Fire. No North American tour dates have been announced yet.

Berkeley’s On Fire track list:

1. “Berkeley’s On Fire”

2. “Too Much Coffee”

3. “Trashbag Baby”

4. “Lose Lose Lose”

5. “April In Houston”

6. “Lonely Ghosts”

7. “IKEA Date”

8. “Hellboy”

9. “Bad Allergies”

10. “Steve Got Robbed”

Swmrs UK and Europe Tour Dates

February 23, 2019 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

February 25, 2019 – Milan, Italy @ Santeria Social Club

February 27, 2019 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

February 28, 2019 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

March 01, 2019 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rogue

March 02, 2019 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

March 04, 2019 – Munich, Germany @ Strom

March 05, 2019 – Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

March 07, 2019 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB

March 08, 2019 – Paris, France @ Point Ephemere

March 09, 2019 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg

March 11, 2019 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Institute

March 12, 2019 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ St Luke’s

March 13, 2019 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy 2

March 14, 2019 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ Thekla

March 16, 2019 – London, United Kingdom @ Electric Ballroom