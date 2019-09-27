Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, DMX Team Up for ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Theme ‘Just in Case’

Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross and DMX have released a new collaboration, “Just in Case,” from the soundtrack to the upcoming crime drama series Godfather of Harlem. The show premieres Sunday, September 29th on EPIX.

Featuring the show’s star Forest Whitaker, the video for “Just in Case” takes the three artists back to Harlem in 1963, where Malcolm X was spreading his anti-racist message just as crime boss Bumpy Johnson was taking on the Genovese crime family. Rick Ross and DMX deck themselves out in fur coats and cigars, while Swizz Beatz sings a soaring chorus backed by a church choir.

Two more songs from the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack were released today: “Business Is Business,” from Dave East and A$AP Ferg, and “Saints and Shadows,” from Swizz Beatz and Emeli Sandé.

In August, Swizz Beatz appeared in the video for Common’s “Hercules,” from Let Love. He also was featured on Rick Ross’s latest album, Port of Miami 2, along with Meek Mill, Drake, Teyana Taylor, Wale, the late Nipsey Hussle and more. Earlier this year, DMX set out on a 32-date tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.