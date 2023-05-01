fbpixel
Swizz Beatz, A Boogie, Lil Durk Rev Up Some Monster Truck Madness in ‘Say Less’ Video

Track appears on Swizz's new contribution to Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50 EP project
swizz beats a boogie wit da hoodie lil durk say less music video
Swizz Beatz, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie filming the "Say Less" music video. Christopher "Krispy" Pierantoni

Swizz Beatz links up with Lil Durk and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the new music video for “Say Less,” their collaboration from the producer/rapper’s recent project, Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2.

The chrome-plated, black-and-white clip finds the three artists performing the menacing, braggadocious song primarily in front of an absolutely humongous monster truck. The music video for “Say Less” was directed by TajvsTaj.

Swizz Beatz’s Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 arrived back in April; the EP is one of 10 that Mass Appeal is releasing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Along with “Say Less,” Swizz’s contribution features songs with Nas, Lil Wayne, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Bandmanrill, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, and Scar Lip.

The first volume of Hip Hop 50 arrived last last year, with DJ Premier helming the EP. That project also featured Nas and Lil Wayne, as well as Run the Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, and Slick Rick. Other producers set to spearhead future Hip Hop 50 releases include Mike Will Made It, No I.D., The-Dream, Hit-Boy, and Tainy.

Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 2 is Swizz Beatz’s first full release of the year, though he did produce a song, “Street Opera,” for the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack. As for A Boogie, he’s dropped a few singles this year — including “Secrets” with Mariah the Scientist and “No 808’s” with Vory — after releasing a new album, Me vs. Myself last year. And Lil Durk has appeared on a few cuts this year (like Don Toliver’s “Leave the Cut”) after releasing 7220, an extremely personal and honest album he discussed with Rolling Stone, last year. 

