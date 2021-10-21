Swedish House Mafia, the Weeknd Team for ‘Moth to a Flame’ Video

Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd have linked up for new song “Moth to a Flame.” The track follows the July release of the trio’s “It Gets Better,” their first new music in more than eight years, and “Lifetime” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.
In the accompanying Alexander Wessely-directed video for the new single, the Weeknd tells a lover they should move on with another, but also beckons: “But does he know you call me when he sleeps?/But does he know the pictures that you keep?/But does he know the reasons that you cry?/Tell me does he know where your heart lies, where it truly lies?
Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming full-length album, Paradise Again, is slated to arrive next year. It’s the follow-up to 2012 LP Until Now, the album that preceded their hiatus in 2013.
The trio will be embarking on their first proper tour in a decade next year. Tickets go on sale on October 29th, with special tour edition CD preorder tickets available on October 27th. Among the dates is an appearance at Coachella 2022.
2022 North American Tour
July 29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
July 31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 3 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 7 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
August 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
August 26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 4 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
September 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center