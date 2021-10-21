Swedish House Mafia, the Weeknd Team for ‘Moth to a Flame’ Video

Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd have linked up for new song “Moth to a Flame.” The track follows the July release of the trio’s “It Gets Better,” their first new music in more than eight years, and “Lifetime” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake.

In the accompanying Alexander Wessely-directed video for the new single, the Weeknd tells a lover they should move on with another, but also beckons: “But does he know you call me when he sleeps?/But does he know the pictures that you keep?/But does he know the reasons that you cry?/Tell me does he know where your heart lies, where it truly lies?

Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming full-length album, Paradise Again, is slated to arrive next year. It’s the follow-up to 2012 LP Until Now, the album that preceded their hiatus in 2013.

The trio will be embarking on their first proper tour in a decade next year. Tickets go on sale on October 29th, with special tour edition CD preorder tickets available on October 27th. Among the dates is an appearance at Coachella 2022.

2022 North American Tour

July 29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 3 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 7 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival

August 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

August 26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 4 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center