 Swedish House Mafia Perform 'Lifetime,' 'It Gets Better' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What to Know Before Visiting Rolling Loud Miami
Home Music Music News

Swedish House Mafia Deliver ‘Lifetime,’ ‘It Gets Better’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake cameo during the TV debut of the EDM outfit’s first new music in eight years

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Swedish House Mafia performed a medley of their two new songs, “Lifetime” and “It Gets Better,” on The Tonight Show Monday, July 19th.

The performance largely took place within the confines of three spheres, with Swedish House Mafia first appearing inside the circles as they glowed orange and the group began playing “Lifetime.” Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, who provide vocals on “Lifetime,” also appeared in silhouette inside the unique spotlights. After Swedish House Mafia moved on to “It Gets Better,” the performance ended with an eye-popping blitzkrieg of lights and visuals.

Swedish House Mafia released “Lifetime” on Monday, ahead of their Tonight Show performance. “It Gets Better,” meanwhile, dropped last week. Both songs arrived with music videos directed by Alexander Wessely.

“It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” mark the first music from Swedish House Mafia in eight years. The group’s last album, Until Now, was released in 2012, and the following year they went on hiatus. Their return was accompanied by a new record deal with Republic Records.

In This Article: 070 Shake, Late-Night TV, Swedish House Mafia, The Tonight Show, Ty Dolla $ign

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.