Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years.

The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely.

In a new Billboard cover story, the Swedish House Mafia members expand on their decision to take a hiatus in 2013 — citing the EDM boom of the early 2010s, their meteoric rise to fame, and their desire to work on solo projects — and how they eventually chose to come back with a tweaked sound after several attempts at multiple labels.

“It was tough — we’re getting older, obviously, and the whole EDM bubble for me has come to a point where nobody is taking risks, to be honest, including me,” Sebastian Ingrosso said. “[Our perfectionism] kills us also sometimes. But for us, it needs to be a certain way. And that’s why it takes time.”

Swedish House Mafia are expected to perform the new track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 19th.