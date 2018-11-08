Watch Swamp Dogg’s Weird Booty Call Encounters in ‘Sex With Your Ex’ Video

Swamp Dogg interrupts his own booty call in the surreal video for “Sex With Your Ex,” a track from the cult soul singer’s recently issued Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune LP.

The clip follows a carnal-minded Swamp Dogg throughout his various sexual encounters – including being tied up in bed, making out on a hilltop and walking into a hotel room where he’s already doing the deed. Other highlights include nuclear explosion backdrops, underwater shots and a therapy scene involving Rorschach tests.

Directors Nazeem and Spencer Joles detailed their vision in a statement, saying they “wanted to shoot something a little raunchy and surreal while showcasing Swamp Dogg’s enigmatic charm.” They continued, “In the video, Swamp has a therapy session that leads him to revisit bygone romances that culminate in a less-than-ideal climax. The concept revolves around the urge to have sex with your ex and the consequences of pursuing failed relations from the past. Swamp did his own stunts, and his actual ex also starred in the video.”

The vocalist celebrates reunion hook-ups throughout the auto-tuned track. “Ain’t nothin’ wrong with having sex with your ex/ Sometimes that’s all you need to be happy,” he belts. “Ain’t nothin’ wrong with havin’ sex with your ex/ It’ll take away the tension and stop you from feelin’ crappy.”

Swamp Dogg will promote his latest album with two rare headlining U.S. shows: November 15th in Saint Paul, Minnesota and the 16th in Chicago, Illinois.