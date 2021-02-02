Swamp Dogg Releases EP of Archival Demos

Almost a full year after dropping Sorry You Couldn’t Make It — his debut country album featuring contributions from John Prine and Jenny Lewis — cult singer-songwriter Swamp Dogg has released Sorry You Couldn’t Make It Demos, a brand-new six-song E.P. that gathers together previously unheard raw recordings that inspired the album.

The recordings that comprise Swamp Dogg’s latest EP date back to the Seventies and Eighties, showing just how long the songwriter had been contemplating a country-roots-leaning project.

“After I spent a whole day pulling potential songs from Swamp’s endless folders of lyrics, he mentioned that he may have demo versions of some,” said the album’s producer, Ryan Olson. “The demo for ‘Please Let Me Go Around Again’ started with a drum machine intro that we used as a placeholder for initial tracking, but as the session continued, we soon realized that was going to be the only drums we needed on the entire album.”

Included on his latest E.P. are two never-before-heard Swamp Dogg originals, “Barney’s Beanery” and “Something You Didn’t Have Time to Do,” both also performed as demos on piano.

Swamp Dogg recently released a duet of his famous cover of John Prine’s “Sam Stone” with Margo Price.