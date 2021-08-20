Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko Team Up For ‘In the Dark’

Swae Lee and Jhené Aiko have collaborated on a new single, “In the Dark,” recorded for new Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings.

The song will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie alongside previously released tracks “Run It” by DJ Snake, Rick Ross and Rich Brian and “Lazy Susan” by 21 Savage.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in theaters September 3rd, is Marvel Studios’ first Asian superhero film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a man who leaves his “normal” life in San Francisco to confront his past as a trained assassin for the Ten Rings organization. Tony Leung and Awkwafina also star.

In April, Aiko dropped a new music video for her track “Tryna Smoke,” which comes off the singer’s album Chilombo. The 4/20-themed clip showcased Aiko and a group of friends, including Big Sean and Mila J, admiring a sizable bag of weed, rolling joints and smoking up. Chilombo, which arrived last year, debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.