Hear Swae Lee, Drake Team for New Song ‘Won’t Be Late’

Swae Lee teams with Drake for his new song “Won’t Be Late.” The younger of the two brothers comprising Rae Sremmurd began teasing the new single via social media on Wednesday, writing, “Vibes drop starting tomorrow.”

The teaser description aptly fits the mood of the Tekno-produced “Won’t Be Late,” with its island and house-flavored grooves serving as an undercurrent to the pair’s rhymes, which discuss the merits of taking it slow in a relationship. “Baby, don’t fight it, you’re giving me life,” Swae Lee sings. “Take your time, set the mood right.” Drake carries on the sentiment. “Saving my time for you/Suddenly I’m freed up,” Drake sings. “Freezing my times with you/When I’m lonely I can bring them up.”

Swae Lee also dropped another slow jam, “Sextasy.” “I know you be so intimate with me/Intimate with me, couldn’t wait,” he sings. “I know you’re ready for my embrace/I think you’re ready for love’s embrace/And you can’t please everyone/You’re coming out in the dark/But what is it you wish to find?/Just let me ease your mind.”

The rapper, whose 2018 Sr3MM triple album with Rae Sremmurd featured a solo album from both him and his brother Slim Jxmmi, has collaborated with a number of artists in recent months. In May, he appeared on Miley Cyrus’ She is Coming EP on “Party Up the Street,” teamed up with Madonna for “Crave” from Madame X and he also collaborated with Post Malone on their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse track “Sunflower.”

Swae Lee will serve as support during Post Malone’s upcoming Runaway Tour, which kicks off on September 14th at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington and runs through November.