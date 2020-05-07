Debbie Harry, Alice Cooper Appear in Suzi Quatro Documentary

Debbie Harry, Alice Cooper and more appear in the trailer for Suzi Q, a new film about pioneering female rock star Suzi Quatro, out this summer.

Directed by Liam Firmager, the documentary chronicles Quatro’s career, from her beginnings in Detroit to her breakthrough in 1973. “She was the first, and broke the ice and kicked the doors for us gals,” Cherie Currie says in the opening of the clip. “If people have overlooked her, that’s their fault.”

“A lot of girls had tried to be Suzi Quatro,” Cooper notes. “But when it’s in the DNA, you can’t fake that.” Adds Harry: “This woman has so much energy, so much talent. She could have done anything.”

The film also stars Joan Jett, Tina Weymouth, the GoGo’s Kathy Valentine, L7’s Donita Sparks and Henry Winkler — whom Quatro played opposite in Happy Days as Leather Tuscadero.

“Over the four-plus years making the film, the idea that Suzi’s status had been forgotten in the USA slowly dawned on us — because in the rest of the world everyone knows that she is the first and one of the most important trailblazers in rock and roll,” producer Tait Brady said in a statement. “And that then influenced the direction the film took — it became our mission to redress history.”

Suzi Q will be released virtually for 24 hours on July 1st, featuring a Q&A with Quatro (via Utopia Distribution). It will be released on-demand on July 3rd.