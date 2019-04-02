×
Suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Arrested

Two days after his murder, the LAPD have reportedly arrested the primary suspect for Nipsey Hussle’s death

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered on Sunday afternoon

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Eric Holder, the primary suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle was arrested on Tuesday, two days after the rapper’s shooting, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Hussle — real name Ermias Asghedom — was shot and killed in L.A. last Sunday at the age of 33. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Holder approached Asghedom and two other men and began to open fire. Holder then escaped through a Southbound alleyway in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, which was driven by an unidentified female. Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that investigators think the murder stemmed from a “personal matter between the two of them.” Two victims were taken to the hospital, while the third declined medical treatment at the scene of the shooting. Asghedom succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10184525a)An undated handout ID photo made available by the Los Angeles Police Department on 02 April 2019 shows Eric Holder, identified as a suspect in the murder of 33-year-old rapper Nipsey Hussle. The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot to death on 31 March 2019 in the parking lot of Marathon Clothing, a store he owned in South Los Angeles.LAPD identifies suspect in Nipsey Hussle murder, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Apr 2019

An undated handout ID photo made available by the Los Angeles Police Department on 02 April 2019 shows Eric Holder, identified as a suspect in the murder of 33-year-old rapper Nipsey Hussle. Photo credit: Los Angeles Police Department/Handout/EPA-EFE/Rex Shutterstock

Holder, 29, was described by the LAPD as a gang member. He was captured in Bellflower, a city in Southeast Los Angeles County.

Before his death, Asghedom was enjoying one of the most successful years of his career. His latest album, Victory Lap, was universally acclaimed and nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy. In a December interview with Rolling Stone, he shared why the project meant so much to him.

“There are life stories on there. You look at other albums that have been recognized in the past and you see the same quality. I know it’s my music, and I’m close to it, but I’m a fan of hip-hop, and I know what good rap music sounds like,” Asghedom said. “It reminded me of moments I’ve had with classic rap albums.”

Since Asghedom’s death on Sunday, vigils across the country were held in his honor.

“You were having the best run, and I was so happy watching from distance, fam,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Nobody ever talks down on your name, you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don.”

“This is so painful! Nipsey Hussle was doing great work for the people,” Colin Kaepernick shared on Twitter. “Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King.”

