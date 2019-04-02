Suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Arrested

Eric Holder, the primary suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle was arrested on Tuesday, two days after the rapper’s shooting, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Hussle — real name Ermias Asghedom — was shot and killed in L.A. last Sunday at the age of 33. According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, Holder approached Asghedom and two other men and began to open fire. Holder then escaped through a Southbound alleyway in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze, which was driven by an unidentified female. Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that investigators think the murder stemmed from a “personal matter between the two of them.” Two victims were taken to the hospital, while the third declined medical treatment at the scene of the shooting. Asghedom succumbed to the multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Holder, 29, was described by the LAPD as a gang member. He was captured in Bellflower, a city in Southeast Los Angeles County.

Before his death, Asghedom was enjoying one of the most successful years of his career. His latest album, Victory Lap, was universally acclaimed and nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy. In a December interview with Rolling Stone, he shared why the project meant so much to him.

“There are life stories on there. You look at other albums that have been recognized in the past and you see the same quality. I know it’s my music, and I’m close to it, but I’m a fan of hip-hop, and I know what good rap music sounds like,” Asghedom said. “It reminded me of moments I’ve had with classic rap albums.”

Since Asghedom’s death on Sunday, vigils across the country were held in his honor.

“You were having the best run, and I was so happy watching from distance, fam,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Nobody ever talks down on your name, you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don.”

“This is so painful! Nipsey Hussle was doing great work for the people,” Colin Kaepernick shared on Twitter. “Keep his legacy alive by carrying on his work! Sending love to his family. Rest in Power King.”