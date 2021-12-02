 Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Jacqueline Avant Arrested - Rolling Stone
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Jacqueline Avant Arrested After Shooting Self in Foot

Aariel Maynor, 29, was taken into custody

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)

Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020.

Mark Von Holden Invision/AP

Police have arrested a suspect in the shocking home-invasion murder of Jacqueline Avant, the Los Angeles philanthropist and wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant who was shot to death inside the couple’s Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning.

Aariel Maynor, 29, was taken into custody after he allegedly shot himself in the foot at the scene of another residential burglary in the Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills Police said Thursday.

“He has an extensive criminal record. He’s on parole,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said at an afternoon press conference.

Avant, 81, was rushed to a hospital after paramedics responded to her home, police said. Clarence Avant and a security guard were present at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

This is a developing story…

