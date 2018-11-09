Watch Louisiana’s Surve Celebrate ‘Going Home’ in Reflective New Video

Guin Records’ Surve has debuted the victorious new single “Going Home.” The track will appear on his forthcoming album Triumph, which is set to drop in early 2019.

The video for the powerful song which follows Surve’s journey features him literally driving home. The Louisiana rapper is seen pulling up to various neighborhood spots: a house, a gas station and a church, to name a few.

“’Going Home’ depicts why I left my hometown, Hammond in Louisiana, after the attempt on my life,” Surve said in a statement. Following disputes with his rap group in 2013, he was the victim of street violence. “So many in my hometown were affected by drugs, poverty, drug abuse, racism, and young deaths. I left for a better life and decided to turn the negative to positive by using my music to inspire change.”

Since his brush with death, Surve has focused on creating outreach programs around the world to help underserved communities.