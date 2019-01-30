Superorganism Detail North American Tour

London-based pop collective Superorganism will embark on a North American headlining tour this spring.

The trek kicks off April 13th with the band’s first appearance at Coachella in Indio, California. The group will then play a pair of shows in San Francisco and San Luis Obispo, California before performing at the second weekend of Coachella. From there, Superorganism will hit San Diego, California on April 23rd, launching a run that wraps May 25th at Boston Calling in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets for the group’s previously unannounced shows will go on sale February 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Superorganism’s website.

Superorganism released their self-titled debut album last March, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, the eight-person outfit discussed how they wove together all their interests into a multi-faceted yet cohesive sound and visual aesthetic.

“At the risk of sounding completely pretentious, I found out recently that the method is the Socratic Method, where you constantly challenge each other on the ideas in order to either disprove the idea or have it stand,” said one of the members, Harry. “The whole way we work is that you do something and then you show it to the group and if people like it it gets the green light and if they don’t you go back to drawing board. You do that until you come up with something that’s working for everyone.”

Superorganism Tour Dates

April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

April 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

April 25 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 26 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 27-28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

April 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

May 1 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

May 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 15 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

May 17 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

May 19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

May 21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 22 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

May 23 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

May 25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival