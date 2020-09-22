Stanley Tucci Battles Dementia in ‘Supernova’ Trailer

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are a married couple in troubling circumstances in Supernova, a new film directed by Harry Macqueen.

Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci) have been partners for 20 years; the trailer features the couple embarking on a road trip across England in autumn, visiting family and friends. “If you had one wish in the world, what would it be?” Tucci asks Firth. “I wish this holiday wouldn’t end,” he says.

It soon becomes apparent that Tucci’s character was diagnosed with dementia two years prior to the trip, and fears for his future as his memory starts to slip. “I want to be remembered for who I was, and not for who I’m about to become,” he tells Firth.

In addition to directing, Macqueen also wrote Supernova. It was produced by Tristan Goligher and Emily Morgan. On Thursday, it will make its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival, followed by the BFI London Film Festival on October 11th. It will open in U.K. cinemas on November 27th, but an American release date has not been confirmed.

Firth recently starred in The Secret Garden alongside Julie Walters, while Tucci voiced the role of Bitsy Brandenham on the animated series Central Park.