Supergrass Announce 2020 Reunion Tour, Prep Career-Spanning Box Set

Three days after reuniting for the first time in 10 years at Glastonbury’s Pilton Party, Britpop veterans Supergrass announced a reunion tour and a career-spanning box set. The band also released a cover of the Police’s “Next to You,” the opening track to 1978’s Outlandos d’Amour.

Titled Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008, the release marks the 25-year anniversary of their britpop masterpiece I Should Coco and will be released on January 24th via BMG. The deluxe box set contains the band’s six albums on vinyl picture disc and CD, posters, badges, an expansive book and over six hours of unreleased material on 13 CDs — including B-sides, outtakes, demos and live tracks.

“I find the music industry quite exciting at the moment because it’s so new and embryonic in so many ways,” frontman Gaz Coombes told NME of the reunion. “It’s quite mad. Where the fuck is it going to go? I’m quite interested to be on that journey and see where it goes … we’re going to have a laugh and bring that Supergrass energy and joy into a slightly disturbed world.”

After playing a show at London’s Oslo Hackney on Monday, the band will embark on an 11-date trek through Europe before heading to North America for a show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 1st and New York’s Brooklyn Steel on April 9th. “Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020,” drummer Dan Goffey said in a statement. “It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs.”

Supergrass Tour Dates

September 9 — London, England @ Oslo Hackney

February 4, 2020 — Paris, France @ Casino de Paris

February 5 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

February 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

February 14 — Dublin, Ireland – Olympia @ Theatre

February 17 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall

February 20 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

February 24 — Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England @ O2 Academy Newcastle

February 26 — Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

February 29 — Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds

March 3 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

March 6 — London, England @ Alexandra Palace

April 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern

April 9 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel