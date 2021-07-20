 Superchunk's McCaughan Previews New Solo LP With 'Dawn Bends' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Clairo Maps 2022 North American Tour in Support of 'Sling'
Home Music Music News

Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan Contends With Isolation on New Song ‘Dawn Bends’

Track featuring Jon Wurster, Yo La Tengo will appear on the indie rock vet’s upcoming solo album, The Sound of Yourself

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mac McCaughan, frontman of indie rock stalwarts Superchunk, has released a new song, “Dawn Bends,” from his upcoming solo album, The Sound of Yourself, out September 24th via Merge.

“Dawn Bends” is, largely, an acoustic-led tune, until about halfway through, when an electric guitar appears out of nowhere, spinning knotty, distorted riffs to counterbalance the otherwise mellow song. “Feet in the air,” McCaughan sings, “Head stuck deep in the sand/How will you find your friends?/When dawn doesn’t break, it bends.”

In a statement, McCaughan described “Dawn Bends” as “a cautionary tale about getting a little too into the isolation.” The track features Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster and the members of Yo La Tengo on bass, organ, guitar, and back-up vocals.

The Sound of Yourself will mark McCaughan’s second solo album, following his 2015 effort, Non-Believers. McCaughan began working on the LP in January at his home studio after finishing up work on a film score and other musical projects. Of his thought process at the time, he said, “Each day is blurring into the next, so what are we doing today? How can I disrupt this? I think what resulted was a theme of subdued… ‘joy’ is the wrong word, but it’s at least comforting if not propulsive to have something open-ended to work on every day without any kind of structure or deadline or rules.”

McCaughan has a handful of tour dates scheduled for this fall, including a run of solo shows with the Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle, followed by a string of full-band performances.

In This Article: Mac McCaughan, Superchunk

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.