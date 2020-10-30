Hear Superchunk’s New Halloween Single ‘There’s a Ghost’

Superchunk have dropped their new Halloween single “There’s a Ghost,” the North Carolina alt-rockers’ first new music since their 2018 LP What a Time to Be Alive.

“I didn’t write a song for probably the first six months of the lockdown,” Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan said in a statement on the track, a haunted house tale for the Covid-19 era. “This is one of the first and it came just in time for Halloween. Jim [Wilbur, guitarist] and Jon [Wurster, drummer] came over with their masks on, and Laura [Ballance] tracked her bass in her bass-ment. Try and get some fresh air when you can, people!”

The “There’s a Ghost” digital single is available to purchase now via Merge Records. On its B-side, Superchunk continue their Halloween tradition of recording a spooky cover; while the band previously focused on renditions of Misfits songs, “There’s a Ghost” is backed by their fuzzed-out take on Sisters of Mercy’s 1983 goth classic “Alice.”