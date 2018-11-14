Hear Superchunk Team With Fucked Up for New Charity Single ‘Our Work Is Done’

North Carolina punk stalwarts Superchunk teamed with Fucked Up singer Damian Abraham for a new song, “Our Work Is Done.” The track was released via Merge Records as a limited edition seven-inch single with proceeds benefitting Bill McKibben’s climate change organization, 350.org. The b-side boasts a cover of Klaus Nomi’s “Total Eclipse.”

“Our Work Is Done” is a blistering ripper packed with angular guitar riffs that spark around a rush of drums and Mac McCaughan’s urgent vocals. “Time flies when you’re on the run,” McCaughan belts before Abraham buoys him with his unmistakable growl: “We’re dreaming in place only to discover/ That our work is done.”

Per Superchunk’s Twitter, the vinyl version of the “Our Work Is Done” single has already sold out. The seven-inch marks the band’s third limited edition charity single, following “I Got Cut” b/w “Up Against the Wall,” which was released in June for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, and “Break the Glass” b/w “Mad World,” which arrived in October for Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a statement, McCaughan explained why the group chose to partner with 350.org for “Our Work Is Done.” “The news these days is overwhelming, and sometimes it’s hard to focus on the larger issues we are all collectively facing,” he said. “Climate change is transforming the world in dangerous ways and requires immediate action. The proceeds from the single will go to Bill McKibben’s 350.org, and we stand by them as they build the global grassroots climate movement that can hold our leaders accountable to the realities of science and the principles of justice.”

Superchunk’s charity singles come on the heels of their politically-charged 11th studio album, What a Time to Be Alive, which was released in February.