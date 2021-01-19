Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church Will Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

Country singer Eric Church and rising R&B star Jazmine Sullivan will team up for a collaborative performance of the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

The National Football League also announced that H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LV, which takes place February 7th in Tampa Bay, Florida. As previously reported, the Weeknd will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Church and Sullivan have never before performed together, but both artists have a history of experimenting and tinkering with genre. Earlier this month, Sullivan released her fourth album, Heaux Tales, which Rolling Stone praised in its four-star review for adding “more nuance to common stories of romance, shifting the narrative lens to offer more perspectives on the messy business of love, sex, and everything in between.”

Meanwhile, Church spent 2020 releasing assorted tracks from an expected upcoming studio album. The most recent preview came back in December, when Church released his plaintive “Doing Life With Me.”

In recent years, everyone from Demi Lovato to Gladys Knight to Pink have performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. This year marks the first collaborative rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” since the 2006 performance by Dr. John, Aaron Neville, and Aretha Franklin.