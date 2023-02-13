Karol G Calls Meeting Rihanna the ‘Highlight of My Whole Life’ After Super Bowl Performance

There was a Bichota meetup backstage at the Super Bowl on Sunday! After Rihanna’s halftime show performance, she welcomed Karol G for a fan meet-and-greet that made the Latin star freak out as she met her idol. (And Karol even brought out Rih’s inner Colombiana!)

“As a fan, I have to say that this was the highlight of my whole life!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope that when you meet your idols, that they’re as incredible as she was with me. I love you @badgalriri.”

Karol’s photos showed her cheesing for the camera as she embraced the “Love on the Brain” star. In one video, Karol asks, “Hey RiRi, how was everything?” To which Rihanna responds, “Fue una chimba!” as Karol breaks out in laughter. (The Colombian slang phrase translates to “That was very cool!”)

During her halftime show performance, Karol recorded her live reaction to the show, as she could be heard yelling “I love you!” in Spanish during the performance. “Look at this wildly amazing thing,” she said in one clip. “Rihanna, I love you, my love!”

The Mañana Será Bonito singer has long called Rihanna her biggest inspiration and spoke to Rolling Stone for the 2021 Women Shaping the Future issue about the singer’s impact on her career.

“While trying to fit in, you can forget who you are and try to please other people. I see her constantly standing by her style, standing by her personality, standing by what she likes,” Karol told Rolling Stone. “She inspires you to feel great without worrying about what people around you say. Then add to that, as an entrepreneur — when she became a businesswoman with all of her ventures with clothes, lingerie, makeup, and skin products, it’s like, ‘What’s left?’ In every way, she’s an inspiration to me.”

“Sometimes I see artists who are carefully produced — which isn’t bad, that’s valid — and some that are more strategic, but what I see in her that hits me so deep and that I love so much is her naturalness and how organic everything is,” she added. “Everything she does really represents her.”

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rihanna performed a medley of her hits that included “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “Pour It Up.” She also performed some of her collabs “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.” Trending Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show A Pregnant Rihanna Delivers Glitzy Super Bowl Halftime Show De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dead At 54 Ben Affleck Works a Secret Day Job at Dunkin' in Super Bowl Ad

The halftime show was Rihanna’s first public performance in over five years, last appearing onstage at the 2018 Grammys to perform “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled. As for Karol G, she revealed the cover art for her upcoming LP Mañana Será Bonito last week.

“This is the little face of my album and I present it to you with all the love and pride that I hold in my chest,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing that the project is out Feb. 24. “I seriously can’t believe that I waited so long to share the release date… I’m so happy and counting down the days.”