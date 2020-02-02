Watch Demi Lovato Perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem during the pre-game at Super Bowl LIV, hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Before Lovato, Yolanda Adams kicked everything off with her soulful rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

Dressed in a white paint suit, Lovato rousing performance the “Star-Spangled Banner” fairly traditionally, without many added flourishes, clocking in at 1 minute and 50 seconds.

Christine Sun Kim performed the National Anthem alongside Lovato in American Sign Language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Past National Anthem performers at the Super Bowl include Whitney Houston, the Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Pink, Alicia Keys and Idina Menzel.

Lovato announced that she would be singing the National Anthem the same week she announced her performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she premiered the raw and emotional ballad “Anyone.” The dual performances mark Lovato’s first time to the spotlight in nearly two years, after the singer suffered an overdose in July 2018. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Lovato revealed that “Anyone” had been written and recorded just four days prior to her OD.