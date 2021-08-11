 New York's Outdoor SummerStage Events Now Require Proof of Vaccination - Rolling Stone
SummerStage’s Outdoor Central Park Events Now Require Vaccination

Masks also needed for entry

People gather to watch live music and a movie during Bastille Day Celebrations at SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY, July 14, 2021

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

SummerStage — which offers outdoor concerts in Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield, Marcus Garvey Park’s Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, the Coney Island Amphitheater, and Flushing-Meadows Corona Park — has announced new safety requirements to attend its Central Park shows, which run through September.

“We prioritize the safety of SummerStage’s guests, staff, and artists. Below you will find information on how to attend SummerStage this year,” organizers wrote in a statement. “In response to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, all guests will be required to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter our shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance.”

While SummerStage is held outdoors, the updated protocols follow New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement from earlier in the month that requires proof of vaccination for a variety of indoor excursions, including dining, performances, movies, and gyms.

SummerStage launched its 2021 season in June. In addition to free performances (it also holds benefit concerts that require purchased tickets), many of the performances are also available via livestream. Upcoming free shows in Central Park include Yo La Tengo and Mountain Movers on September 1st, Valerie June on September 12th, Antibalas on September 18th, and Patti Smith and Her Band on September 19th.

