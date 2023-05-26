Summer Walker Opens Up on Postpartum Depression and Single Parenting

Atlanta singer-songwriter Summer Walker joined rapper Yung Miami on Thursday’s episode of Caresha Please. The two discussed motherhood, the power of therapy, and postpartum depression.

Walker opened up about her first experience with therapy, which she used to call “that white people shit,” and how on the first day she met her therapist she cried. “She caught me in a fucking meltdown in the dressing room,” she said while smoking hookah. “And I was like, just the day that she’s here. She’s going to think I’m nuts.”

In 2019 Walker canceled part of her First and Last tour due to her social anxiety. The singer continues to spread awareness on mental health, and last year, addressed her anxiety in an Instagram reel. “For those struggling with social anxiety or feeling out of place, I just want to say that I hear you,” she captioned in her collaboration with Mindset, a wellness platform.

Walker and Yung Miami also discussed their struggles with postpartum depression and finding balance as a mother. “I feel like people have postpartum when they don’t have the support that they need,” said Walker. “It could be a hormonal imbalance, but just for me, it was just not having the support that I needed…. I was really depressed, and it wasn’t about the child. I loved her. I just needed help.”

“But now I have three, and I’m like, oh my God, I’m so happy,” she added, saying she now has the support she needs. The mother of three had her first child, Bubbles, with producer London on da Track in 2021. Recently, she had twins with her ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Larry.

Yung Miami said that part of her healing process was learning how “to adjust to a new era, like being a mom and being responsible and being an adult.”

"You still gotta make time for yourself," said Walker in response. "Make sure that you if you want to stay cute, if you want to take a bath, go to the spa, take a trip, whatever it is. And as long as you carve that time out, I feel like you won't feel like you miss anything."

“I have no shame. As soon as my kids go to sleep. I hit the streets,” she laughed.

The 27-year-old artist recently released her EP Clear 2: Soft Life, which was notably less interested in reliving the past documented in 2019’s standout Over It (as well as its worthy follow-up Still Over It), than finding growth and peace.