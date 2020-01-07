Summer Walker, Usher Release Steamy ‘Come Thru’ Video

Rising R&B artist Summer Walker has released a new video, “Come Thru,” featuring Usher. The dreamy, neon-soaked clip, shot by Lacey Duke, was filmed at Atlanta’s 285 Flea Market and features motorcycles, fog machines and plenty of other nighttime Lynchian imagery, with some Usher choreography thrown in for good measure.

“Come Thru” was produced by London on da Track and samples Usher’s 1997 single “You Make Me Wanna,” so the collaboration here feels especially appropriate. Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna” co-writer Jermaine Dupri appears alongside him in the music video.

Summer Walker released her debut album, Over It, this past October. The LP quickly became a runaway hit, debuting at Number Two on the Rolling Stone 200.

Walker finished up her First and Last Tour in support of the album this past December. She recently won the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist, and is scheduled to perform a set at the 2020 Coachella Festival in April.