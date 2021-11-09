Watch Summer Walker Perform ‘Unloyal’ on ‘Fallon’

Summer Walker stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase her sultry track “Unloyal.” Performing with a live band, the singer gave the single an intimate lounge vibe.

The song comes off Walker’s new album Still Over It, which dropped last week. The album, Walker’s second following her debut Over It, features 20 tracks with handful of guests including SZA, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Omarion, Ari Lennox and JT from City Girls, who appeared on the first single, “Ex for a Reason.” The LP opens with a track, “Bitter,” featuring narration from Cardi B, and closes with “Ciara’s Prayer,” featuring narration from Ciara.

Over It arrived in 2019 and landed at Number 38 on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2019 list.

It recently emerged that Walker’s success occurred while she was locked into a lopsided record deal. Rolling Stone acquired 2017 versions of the singer’s agreements with the label/ management company Love Renaissance (LVRN) and the label Interscope.

One draft document obtained by Rolling Stone would demand that Walker give up a chunk of all her non-musical earnings, even in areas like acting. The recording deal she ultimately signed with LVRN offered the singer a low advance payment and a low royalty rate by current standards.