Summer Walker Announces New Album ‘Still Over It’ With an Assist From City Girls’ JT

Summer Walker has announced her sophomore album Still Over It, which will arrive on November 5th. In a trailer teasing the album, the R&B singer recreates the cover of her Over It album.

The flashback clip features Walker on a phone call with a then-incarcerated JT of City Girls dated from two years ago to the date. Walker discusses troubles in her relationship, and they talk about their excitement for when JT gets out so they can hang, hinting at the possibility of an upcoming collaboration.

Last week, Walker teased that her second album would be coming soon. In a video Walker tweeted, she said she had planned to give details about her upcoming LP on the red carpet during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but that she was denied entry due to “Covid restrictions.” In since-deleted social media posts, Walker had shared several anti-vaxx messages, as Hot New Hip Hop reports. So, she instead appeared in a parking lot and shared a projection on a building that read “summer walker album #2 coming november.”

Still Over It follows her debut LP, Over It, which arrived on this date in 2019 and landed at Number 38 on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2019 list.