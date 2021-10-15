Summer Walker and JT From City Girls Crush All Romantic Competition on ‘Ex for a Reason’

Summer Walker and JT from City Girls fire a warning shot at current partners and their former flames on their new song, “Ex for a Reason.”

Produced by the Buddha Bless and Sean Garrett, the track boasts a swift, shimmering R&B groove, and while the tone of Walker’s vocals are warm, her bite is vicious: “That bitch your ex, for a reason though,” she croons on the hook, “Try me, trespass/Guaranteed to beat your ass.” JT ups the ante even more, opening her verse with the killer couplet: “That bitch in a ditch for a reason doe/She was singing on his dick with them easy notes.”

“Ex for a Reason” is the first official single from Walker’s upcoming sophomore album, Still Over It, which is set to arrive on November 5th. The record was announced earlier this month with a trailer that also featured JT, hinting at the collaboration to come.

Walker began teasing her new album at the end of September. She had initially tweeted that she planned to give details about the LP on the red carpet during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but she was denied entry due to “Covid restrictions” (Walker had reportedly shared several anti-vaxx messages in since-deleted social media posts). Instead of her red carpet appearance, Walker popped up in a parking lot and projected a message onto a building: “summer walker album #2 coming november.”

No other details about Still Over It have been announced, like a full tracklist and other features. The album follows Walker’s 2019 debut, Over It.