Summer Walker Fills a Warehouse With Flowers for ‘Body’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Rising R&B star Summer Walker performed her song “Body” on The Tonight Show Monday, September 14th.

The performance was filmed in a dingy warehouse space where the paint peeling off the walls was balanced out by the sea of flowers covering the floor. The setting was a perfect complement to the performance, as Walker and her band breezed through “Body” with its dreamy guitars and keys and Walker’s compelling vocals: “Baby, I’m talking crazy/I need you right in my space, but I/Need it, baby, I’m late, but I/Still can check in with you.”

“Body” appears on Walker’s celebrated 2019 debut, Over It, which arrived in October and landed at Number 38 on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Albums of 2019 list. In July, Walker released a follow-up EP, Life on Earth, while she’s also collaborated with a handful of other artists this year, including Khalid (“Eleven”), 21 Savage (“Secret”) and Trey Songz (“Back Home”).