 U.S. Senate Recognizes 'Summer of Soul' Music Festival - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Bob Dylan's New Recording of 'Blowin' In the Wind' Headed to Auction Before Song's 60th Anniversary
Home Music Music News

The Harlem Music Festival From ‘Summer of Soul’ Gets Recognized by Congress

U.S. Senate unanimously approves resolution honoring the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival for representing ‘a shift in Black culture, consciousness, and expression’

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All
UNITED STATES - JULY 13: Mount Morris Park on 124th St. and Fifth Ave., second annual Harlem Cultural Festival. Thousands of music buffs fill amphitheater to overflowing and many were forced to vantage points on nearby rocks. Among performers in the all-gospel show was Mahalia Jackson, who has some sweet notes for Mayor John Lindsay's ear. Festival is jointly sponsored by City Park, Recreational and Cultural Administration and Maxwell House Coffee. (Photo by Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)UNITED STATES - JULY 13: Mount Morris Park on 124th St. and Fifth Ave., second annual Harlem Cultural Festival. Thousands of music buffs fill amphitheater to overflowing and many were forced to vantage points on nearby rocks. Among performers in the all-gospel show was Mahalia Jackson, who has some sweet notes for Mayor John Lindsay's ear. Festival is jointly sponsored by City Park, Recreational and Cultural Administration and Maxwell House Coffee. (Photo by Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson speaks with New York City Mayor John Lindsay around the Harlem Cultural Festival. Her performances there have now been recognized by the U.S. Senate.

Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

When a local promoter and New York City Parks department employee named Tony Lawrence first began the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1967, he hardly could have imagined that, 55 years later, his music festival would be recognized by the United States Senate.

Yesterday, the Senate agreed by “unanimous consent” on a resolution that honors the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival as well as the 1970 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The resolution, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will designate the last weekend of June 2022 as a time to “commemorate the first weekend of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival,” one of the several weekends that were filmed and would later become the backbone of Summer of Soul, Questlove’s celebrated 2020 documentary. That film, which went on to win an Oscar and a Grammy, took as one of its key themes the institutional amnesia around the festival, a landmark event which was nonetheless largely forgotten for decades.

The resolution specifically cites performances by Nina Simone and Mahalia Jackson as representing “a shift in Black culture, consciousness, and expression, and …. a movement away from performances designed to be palatable for white audiences and toward freer expression and celebration of Black art.”

The unanimously approved resolution also “encourages Senators to plan appropriate activities that support the objectives of the [festivals]…and encourages local governments in the United States to build partnerships with local Black artists, performers and activists to further uplift Black culture and art and promote equal treatment of all people.”

 

In This Article: Chuck Schumer, Questlove, Summer of Soul

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.