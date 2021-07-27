 Suicideboys Plot 2021 Tour With Turnstile, Chief Keef, Slowthai - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next This Is the Question the January 6th Investigation Must Answer
Home Music Music News

Suicideboys Tap Turnstile, Chief Keef, Slowthai for 2021 Grey Day Tour

Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Yung Gravy, and Chetta also enlisted for fall run

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
suicideboys grey day tour dates 2021

Suicideboys have tapped Turnstile, Chief Keff, Slowthai and more for their 2021 Grey Day tour.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

New Orleans hip-hop duo Suicideboys have announced the return of their Grey Day tour, which boasts a stacked lineup that includes Turnstile, Slowthai, Chief Keef, and more.

Ten different artists will appear during the tour on select dates, with additional performers including Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Yung Gravy, and Chetta. The tour will launch on September 25th in Indianola, Iowa, and wrap on November 16th in Nampa, Idaho.

A full list of dates is on the poster below, with each symbol signifying the artists that will appear at the shows. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 30th, via the G59 Records website.

Ahead of the tour, Suicideboys will release their new album, Long Term Effects of Suffering, on August 13th, while Turnstile also have a new album, Glow On, coming out on August 27th. Meanwhile, Slowthai released his most recent album, Tyron, in February, and Night Lovell dropped his latest project, Just Say You Don’t Care, in May.

In This Article: Chief Keef, direct, live music, Slowthai, Turnstile

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.