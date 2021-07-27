Suicideboys Tap Turnstile, Chief Keef, Slowthai for 2021 Grey Day Tour

New Orleans hip-hop duo Suicideboys have announced the return of their Grey Day tour, which boasts a stacked lineup that includes Turnstile, Slowthai, Chief Keef, and more.

Ten different artists will appear during the tour on select dates, with additional performers including Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, Yung Gravy, and Chetta. The tour will launch on September 25th in Indianola, Iowa, and wrap on November 16th in Nampa, Idaho.

A full list of dates is on the poster below, with each symbol signifying the artists that will appear at the shows. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 30th, via the G59 Records website.

GREY DAY 2021

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/ERNaMB4WAb — Long Term Effects of SUFFERING (@SUICIDEBOYS) July 27, 2021

Ahead of the tour, Suicideboys will release their new album, Long Term Effects of Suffering, on August 13th, while Turnstile also have a new album, Glow On, coming out on August 27th. Meanwhile, Slowthai released his most recent album, Tyron, in February, and Night Lovell dropped his latest project, Just Say You Don’t Care, in May.