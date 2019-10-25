See SugarHill Gang Perform Classic Track ‘Rapper’s Delight’ on ‘Kimmel’

SugarHill Gang appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their 1979 hit “Rapper’s Delight.” Joined by Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious Five, the group took over the Brooklyn Academy of Music, giving an energized rendition of the track from all sides of the venue. The performance included all the living members of the band (Big Bank Hank died in 2014), who offered up a five-minute version of the song.

“Rapper’s Delight” was part of the group’s 1980 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Sylvia Robinson. The group’s last original album, Jump On It!, dropped in 1999 and they’ve since released several compilation and greatest hits albums. Rolling Stone named “Rapper’s Delight” the No. 2 greatest hip-hop song of all time, writing that the song “was edited down to six and a half minutes and reached No. 36 on the pop charts, and suddenly rap was a viable genre for recorded music.”

The performance was part of Kimmel’s New York week, which has included Alicia Keys, David Bryne and the National as musical guests. Last night’s show also featured a special guest appearance by Kanye West.