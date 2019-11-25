Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath Helps a Woman Break Up With Her Boyfriend

If you’ve ever wanted to break up with your partner via a video message from Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath…congrats, your desires are very specific. But it’s now possible!

On Monday, a video message from McGrath posted to the personalized messaging app Cameo and delivered on behalf of a woman to her boyfriend went viral on Twitter. McGrath warmly addressed the boyfriend (named Bradyn) and delivered the breakup news from the woman (named Cheyenne) as delicately as he could.

You gotta watch this video PLEASE pic.twitter.com/GNFf70iDwa — Vincent Bec (@slasherdaysaint) November 24, 2019

“She wants you to know that you mean a lot to her,” he said. “You mean the world to her. But she’s having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship.” McGrath showed empathy for the couple, saying that being on the road touring has always been a difficult part of his own marriage.

“She still wants to be friends with you, and she wants you to know, good luck on your thesis coming up — probably not the best timing, Cheyenne, when he’s doing his thesis, but I understand!” he added.

Cameo confirmed to Rolling Stone that the video did indeed come from the app, where it was created for a private party. It’s unclear how the video made it to Twitter. Monday, McGrath tweeted to a fan praising the video, “Also doing real ones for the holidays my brother!” Cameo was not able to tell Rolling Stone what the musician meant by “real ones.”

Cameo surfaced a few years ago as a “personalized messaging” app where users could request celebrities to deliver video messages for a fee. McGrath is one such celebrity available on the app, offering a flat rate of $100 for Cameo messages.