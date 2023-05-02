Suga Downs Performs ‘Haegeum’, Does Whiskey Shots on ‘Tonight Show’

BTS’ Suga had a full slate of activities planned for his appearance on The Tonight Show Monday, May 1, discussing his new solo album as August D, D-Day, testing his gastrointestinal system with a new game, and performing his song, “Haegeum.”

To start at the very end, Suga’s riveting performance of “Haegeum” closed out the evening, his live band adding a hard rock edge to the song that epitomizes D-Day’s themes of liberation. As it happens, the haegum is a traditional Korean instrument and a Korean word for “lifting a ban.”

“Once I asked myself about what my definition of liberation is, I started unpacking that idea of liberation more [through my songs],” Suga told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “I think viewers will think it’s very fun and entertaining—considering the other kinds of promotions I’ve done. I have confidence. In the video, I’m just living very freely.”

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Suga spoke about his past life as an ace food delivery guy, being the best basketball player in BTS, D-Day, returning to the road, and his pre-show ritual. “I actually take a shot of whiskey with the band before I go on stage,” he said. “For real, we take a shot together. Then we go up on stage.” (Fallon then pulled out shots for the two of them.)

During the interview, Fallon also surprised Suga with an actual haegeum, prompting the musician to quip, “How do you play this? I used a virtual instrument to make the song so…” He and Fallon then tried, and failed miserably, to get any sound other than a grating screech out of the instrument. Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Academy Slaps Down New Rules After Andrea Riseborough, Tom Cruise, Michelle Yeoh Controversies Tucker Carlson Bashes Fox Nation in Leaked Video

And last but not least, Fallon roped Suga into being the first participant in a new Tonight Show bit called “Imposter Game.” The game involved the contestants being served two foods that look alike but taste very different; the audience then has to guess which food each contestant ate based on their reaction. The first round found Suga struggling to swallow a spoonful of salt while Fallon downed a gulp of (you guessed it) sugar. But the Tonight Show host bore the brunt of the next two rounds, drinking vinegar and biting into a chicken wing doused in super hot sauce.