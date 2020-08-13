Sufjan Stevens Spotlights ‘Renegade’ Dancer Jalaiah in ‘Video Game’ Clip

Sufjan Stevens meets TikTok in the video for his new song “Video Game,” starring the “Renegade” dance creator Jalaiah Harmon. In the visual, directed by Nicole Ginelli, Harmon dances her signature “Renegade” moves in front of a changing CGI backdrop.

“I don’t wanna be your personal Jesus/I don’t wanna live inside of that flame,” Stevens sings repeatedly in the background. “In a way I wanna be my own believer/I don’t wanna play your video game.”

“Video Game” will be featured on Stevens’ upcoming album The Ascension, out September 25th. It’s a much shorter single than his two previous releases: the 12-minute “America,” also featured on The Ascension, and its B-side, the 10-minute “My Rajneesh.”