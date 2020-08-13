Sufjan Stevens Spotlights ‘Renegade’ Dancer Jalaiah in ‘Video Game’ Clip

Sufjan Stevens meets TikTok in the video for his new song “Video Game,” starring the “Renegade” dance creator Jalaiah Harmon. In the visual, directed by Nicole Ginelli, Harmon dances her signature “Renegade” moves in front of a changing CGI backdrop.
“I don’t wanna be your personal Jesus/I don’t wanna live inside of that flame,” Stevens sings repeatedly in the background. “In a way I wanna be my own believer/I don’t wanna play your video game.”
“Video Game” will be featured on Stevens’ upcoming album The Ascension, out September 25th. It’s a much shorter single than his two previous releases: the 12-minute “America,” also featured on The Ascension, and its B-side, the 10-minute “My Rajneesh.”
Stevens released his last solo album, Carrie and Lowell, in 2015. Earlier this year, Stevens teamed up with his stepfather, long-time collaborator and Asthmatic Kitty co-founder Lowell Brams, to collaborate on the ambient record Aporia. In 2017, Stevens teamed with Nico Muhly, James McAlister and the National’s Bryce Dessner for the album Planetarium; that same year, he penned the score to Justin Peck’s 2017 ballet The Decalogue, which was later recorded by Timo Anders on piano and released as an album of the same name in 2019.
While it has been five years between his own albums, Stevens released two songs for 2019’s Pride Month and the single “Tonya Harding” in 2017.