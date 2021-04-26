 Sufjan Stevens Releases New Ambient Instrumental, 'Celebration VIII' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Flashback: Frances McDormand Cringes to ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in ‘Almost Famous’ Deleted Scene
Home Music Music News

Sufjan Stevens Releases Latest Ambient Piece ‘Celebration VIII’

Track will appear on Celebrations, the fourth installment of the musician’s five-album set honoring his late father, Convocations

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sufjan Stevens has released a new ambient piece, “Celebration VIII,” from Celebrations, the fourth installment of his five-volume set, Convocations.

“Celebrations VIII” opens with an ominous edge as glitchy synths and feedback sputter around more ethereal sounds. That harsher edge dissipates as the song exhales into a far more serene middle section, and while those glitches return toward the end, the song seems to have achieved a greater sense of balance.

Celebrations follows previously released Convocations installments, Meditations, Lamentations, and Revelations, while the final volume will be Incantations. Stevens wrote and recorded Convocations in fall 2020 not long after the death of his father, and each volume is meant to reflect a different stage in the mourning process. Each installment of Convocations has been accompanied by a visual art piece by Mexican artist Melissa Fuentes.

Celebrations will premiere in full on April 29th at 12 p.m. ET on YouTube, while Convocations will be released as a whole on May 6th via Asthmatic Kitty. A five-LP vinyl box set is available to preorder and will be released August 20th.

In This Article: Sufjan Stevens

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.