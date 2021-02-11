 See Sufjan Stevens' Luca Guadagnino-Helmed 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video - Rolling Stone
See Sufjan Stevens’ Luca Guadagnino-Directed ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ Video

Call Me By Your Name collaborators reunite for The Ascension visual

Sufjan Stevens re-teams with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for the video for “Tell Me You Love Me,” a track off Stevens’ 2020 album The Ascension.

The video, made in collaboration with photographer Alessio Bolzoni and artist Celia Hempton, is a reunion of sorts for Guadagnino and Stevens, who contributed new music — including the Best Original Song Oscar-nominated “Mystery of Love” — to Call Me By Your Name.

Guadagnino said of the visual in a statement: “The aching feeling of loving and wanting to be loved, the mystery of bodies that clash, the uncanny aspects of nature, the sublime music poetry and voice of Sufjan —all this went into this video that I am proud to have made with the collaboration of two more great artists, Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton.”

Stevens previously shared videos for “Video Game” and “Sugar” from The Ascension. The singer also recently guested on “Song of Trouble” by yMusic’s CJ Camerieri.

