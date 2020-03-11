Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams Drop Peaceful Song ‘Climb That Mountain’

Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams have released another teaser track from their upcoming instrumental album Aporia.

The LP was inspired by Enya and other new-age music, and you can definitely hear it on this newest song, “Climb That Mountain,” a peaceful three-minute tune that could soundtrack a steady climb up a hillside.

Aporia is due out on March 27th via Stevens’ label Asthmatic Kitty. The duo previously shared the track “The Runaround” along with a music video featuring the Bike Life riders. Stevens and Brams previously collaborated on the 2008 instrumental LP Music for Insomnia as part of Asthmatic Kitty’s now retired Library Catalogued Music Series.

“You know how it is with jamming,” Stevens said of the Aporia sessions, “Ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, 10 percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments.”

Last year, Stevens released two new songs for Pride Month, “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart.” In 2017, he released the song “Tonya Harding,” and collaborated with Nico Muhly, James McAlister and the National’s Bryce Dessner on the album Planetarium. He also penned the score to Justin Peck’s 2017 ballet The Decalogue, which was later recorded by Timo Anders on the piano and released as an album by the same name in 2019.