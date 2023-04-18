fbpixel
×
 
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Piano Project

Sufjan Stevens Previews ‘Reflections’ Ballet Score Album With ‘Ekstasis’

Timo Andres and Conor Hanick perform duo pianos on the project written for the Houston ballet
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Sufjan Stevens performs on stage during Edinburgh International Festival at Playhouse on August 30, 2015 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 30: Sufjan Stevens performs on stage during Edinburgh International Festival at Playhouse on August 30, 2015 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns) Redferns

The music Sufjan Stevens composed for a Justin Peck-choreographed ballet will get an official studio album release with Reflections on May 19. On Tuesday, Stevens announced the release of the project performed by Timo Andres and Conor Hanick, and dropped its first single “Ekstasis.”

“Having two of them at my disposal was an exciting opportunity and gave me a real catharsis about the expansiveness of the instrument,” Stevens said in a release.

The new song “embodies” the themes of Reflections as a whole, according to a press release. And the project — composed for duo pianists Andres and Hanick — marks the fourth time Peck and Stevens have worked together on music for ballet numbers. Their last collaboration was Principia in 2019.

“Although I’ve never taken a lesson,” he said, “the piano was my first true love.”

Stevens learned how to play piano by ear after he learned to play the oboe as a child. He played in orchestras throughout his life and would listen to classical music along with pop radio, according to a press release.

“A lot of the work that I compose is anachronistic as it doesn’t follow a genealogy of aesthetic. It can be a cornucopia of styles,” he added.

Trending

Sufjan StevensReflections tracklist:

1. Ekstasis
2. Revanche
3. Euphoros
4. Mnemosyne
5, Rodinia
6. Reflexion
7. And I Shall Come To You Like A Stormtrooper In Drag Serving Imperial Realness

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Drake Bell Found 'Safe,' Police Confirm After Reporting ‘Drake & Josh’ Star Was ‘Missing and Endangered’

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Archie & Lilibet To Have This Kind of Relationship With King Charles III

Clint Eastwood Sets New Movie, 'Juror No. 2,' With Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette

Josh Harris Reaches $6 Billion Deal to Buy NFL’s Commanders

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad