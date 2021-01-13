Sufjan Stevens, CARM Team Up for New ‘Song of Trouble’

CJ Camerieri of yMusic and Sufjan Stevens have teamed up for new single, “Song of Trouble.” The track appears on upcoming LP CARM, Camerieri’s solo debut album that’s named after the moniker he records under.

Cowritten and arranged by CARM and Stevens, the single is ushered in with French horns and trumpets, which buoy Stevens’ lyrics that grapple with trouble and implore for an end to it — a sentiment made for these times.

“Struggle, focus on the evidence/Struggle, so everything was made for this,” Stevens sings. “Struggle, rise above your consequences/Struggle, why can’t you put an end to this?”

“Sufjan’s use of orchestral instruments helped set the stage for everything I’ve done in my career,” Camerieri, who also serves as a horn player for Paul Simon and Bon Iver, said in a statement. “I’m proud of how Sufjan’s lyrics powerfully begin the record.”

The 10-song, Ryan Olson-produced CARM — which also features Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan, My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova and Hippo Campus’ Jake Luppen — will be released on January 22nd via 37d03d.