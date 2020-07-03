 Hear Sufjan Stevens' Sprawling New Song 'America' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next 10 Subscription Services That Suddenly Seem Like a Good Idea Now That We're Back in Quarantine Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Sufjan Stevens’ Sprawling New Song ‘America’

Twelve-minute track is songwriter’s lead single from upcoming The Ascension album

By
Althea Legaspi
&
Ryan Reed

Sufjan Stevens has released a sprawling new song, “America,” aptly in time for the country’s birthday weekend. The 12-minute track is the lead single to his upcoming album, The Ascension, which will arrive on September 25th via Asthmatic Kitty.

“America” opens in a swirl of electronics and harmonized, processed voices, with Stevens pleading on the chorus, “Don’t do to me what you did to America.” The arrangement, which recalls the symphonic-sized electronic barrage of 2010’s The Age of Adz,  builds with twists and turns, adding live drums, synths and gusts of ambient sound.

In a statement announcing his new record, Stevens called “America” “a protest song against the sickness of American culture in particular.”

The Ascension is the follow-up to 2015’s Carrie & Lowell. Earlier this year, Stevens teamed up with his stepfather, longtime collaborator and Asthmatic Kitty cofounder Lowell Brams, to collaborate on the ambient record Aporia. In 2017, Stevens teamed with Nico Muhly, James McAlister and the National’s Bryce Dessner for the album Planetarium; that same year, he penned the score to Justin Peck’s 2017 ballet The Decalogue, which was later recorded by Timo Anders on piano and released as an album of the same name in 2019.

While it has been five years between his own albums, Stevens released two songs for 2019’s Pride Month and the single “Tonya Harding” in 2017.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Sufjan Stevens

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.