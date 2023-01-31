Grupo Firme, Nicky Jam, and Feid to Headline Sueños Fest in Chicago

Sueños Fest is returning to Chicago for its second consecutive year, and it’s combining Música Mexicana with the best in reggaetón. On Tuesday, the festival released its lineup for Memorial Day weekend, headlined by Wisin y Yandel, Feid, Grupo Firme, and Nicky Jam.

Wisin y Yandel also returns to the festival after headlining the festival last year. On Saturday, trap and reggaetón stars Arcangel, Chencho Corleone, and legend Ivy Queen will perform, as will newcomers PaoPao and Yovngchimi. Gera MX will be in charge of bringing rap to the festival first night. El Alfa, who performed last year, also joins the lineup.

Headlined by Firme and Nicky Jam on Sunday, Mexican artists Becky G, Eladio Carrión, and Junior H will join. Ryan Castro and Myke Towers, who performed last year, are also scheduled for the fest’s second day.

The festival is set to be hosted in Grant Park on May 27 and 28. General admission tickets start at $199, VIP entry starts at $399, and “El Sueño Pass” is valued at $999, featuring complimentary drinks, access to golf carts, and access to special lounges.

Last year’s festival featured headliners Ozuna, J Balvin, and Wisin y Yandel, and included performers Natanael Cano, Jowel y Randy, Jhay Cortez, and Fuerza Régida. According to CBS, the festival welcomed 45,000 people in 2022, and organizers were “surprised” by the welcoming response.

Grupo Firme made history last year by performing on Coachella’s mainstage during a primetime slot and announcing a headlining stadium tour. “We’re here to break barriers. Music doesn’t have borders. There’s no need for us to change so people love us,” frontman Eduin Caz told Rolling Stone ahead of their Coachella set. “We want people’s eyes glued to the stage.”