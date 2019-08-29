The Secret Origin of Sublime

Founding Sublime bassist Eric Wilson and his bandmates in the band’s current incarnation, Sublime with Rome (singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez and drummer Carlos Verdugo), joined host Brian Hiatt in our SiriusXM studio for a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, sharing stories from the band’s founding as well as its unexpected life after frontman Bradley Nowell’s death.

Wilson explained how Nowell first encountered reggae, how they wrote “Date Rape” the day after they saw Fishbone in concert, how he dealt with Nowell’s passing, and much more in the interview. “My friend Dave Jackson called me up and he goes, ‘Hey, dude, there’s this guy that lives near you,'” Wilson says, recalling his first encounter with Nowell. “‘And you got to meet him, you know, you guys will play good together.'”

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

