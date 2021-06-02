Sublime Drop New ‘Garden Grove’ Video to Celebrate Self-Titled LP’s 25th Anniversary

Sublime have released a new music video for “Garden Grove” as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the group’s 1996 self-titled album.

The new clip for Sublime’s opening cut serves as a tribute to the band’s hometown of Long Beach, California. Featuring an array of Long Beach residents and famous local spots, the clip complements the way the band’s hometown and its distinct lifestyle imbued every aspect of Sublime’s music.

The new “Garden Grove” clip is one of several special drops Sublime have planned for the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album. The band is also prepping a new animated video for another album cut, “Pawn Shop,” while a graphic novel, Sublime: $5 at the Door, will be published this month via Z2 Comics.

Sublime have also enlisted Travis Barker for a special project, which will find the Blink-182 drummer producing covers, remixes, and collaborating with an array of artists to reimagine various tracks from Sublime. A release date for that project has yet to be announced.

Capping it all off, Sublime will host a special “virtual plaque ceremony” to commemorate 18 million copies of Sublime sold in the United States, while the band is also teaming up with AleSmith for a limited run of Sublime Mexican Lager beer cans.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since the self-titled album has come out,” Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh said in a statement. “It’s really cool, there’s not a day that goes by that I do not hear one of our songs on the radio, in a bar, store, or in a car driving by. I constantly meet people who tell me that Sublime has helped them through a hard time or has helped them change their lives because of our stories, our music, and the messages within our music. It’s such a great feeling to have a connection with our fans this deep.”