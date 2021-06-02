 Sublime Release New Video for 'Garden Grove': Watch - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Randy Travis to Release 'Storms of Life' Anniversary Edition
Home Music Music News

Sublime Drop New ‘Garden Grove’ Video to Celebrate Self-Titled LP’s 25th Anniversary

Band also prepping special graphic novel, Travis Barker-helmed project for Sublime celebration

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sublime have released a new music video for “Garden Grove” as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of the group’s 1996 self-titled album.

The new clip for Sublime’s opening cut serves as a tribute to the band’s hometown of Long Beach, California. Featuring an array of Long Beach residents and famous local spots, the clip complements the way the band’s hometown and its distinct lifestyle imbued every aspect of Sublime’s music.

The new “Garden Grove” clip is one of several special drops Sublime have planned for the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album. The band is also prepping a new animated video for another album cut, “Pawn Shop,” while a graphic novel, Sublime: $5 at the Door, will be published this month via Z2 Comics.

Related Stories

Sublime Get Their Own Graphic Novel Via Z2 Comics: 'Sublime: '$5 at the Door'
How Sublime Found Life After Death with Singer Rome Ramirez

Related Stories

Many old televisions bundled together. A wall of old vintage tube televisions.
100 Best Sitcoms of All Time
20 Greatest Best Song Oscar Performances

Sublime have also enlisted Travis Barker for a special project, which will find the Blink-182 drummer producing covers, remixes, and collaborating with an array of artists to reimagine various tracks from Sublime. A release date for that project has yet to be announced.

Capping it all off, Sublime will host a special “virtual plaque ceremony” to commemorate 18 million copies of Sublime sold in the United States, while the band is also teaming up with AleSmith for a limited run of Sublime Mexican Lager beer cans.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since the self-titled album has come out,” Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh said in a statement. “It’s really cool, there’s not a day that goes by that I do not hear one of our songs on the radio, in a bar, store, or in a car driving by. I constantly meet people who tell me that Sublime has helped them through a hard time or has helped them change their lives because of our stories, our music, and the messages within our music. It’s such a great feeling to have a connection with our fans this deep.”

In This Article: Sublime

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.