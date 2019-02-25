The Struts Expand 2019 ‘Young and Dangerous’ Tour

British rock outfit the Struts announced an additional slate of dates to their upcoming North American tour. The new leg launches June 28th at the Gothic Theatre in Englewood, Colorado and wraps August 7th at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. The Canadian band, the Glorious Sons, will serve as support throughout most of the tour.

The Struts have also added a new gig to the first leg of their “Young and Dangerous” tour, which is set to kick off March 21st in Austin, Texas. The new gig will take place May 14th at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, North Carolina. That run wraps May 19th in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets for the Struts’ newly announced shows will go on sale March 1st at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

The Struts released their most recent album, Young and Dangerous, last October. The record notably features a collaboration with Kesha, “Body Talks.”

The Struts 2019 Tour Dates

May 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre (with Des Rocs)

June 28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

June 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot (with The Glorious Sons)

July 1 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

July 3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

July 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

July 8 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (with The Glorious Sons)

July 9 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox (with The Glorious Sons)

July 10 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma (with The Glorious Sons)

July 13 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre (with The Glorious Sons)

July 15 – Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park (with The Glorious Sons)

July 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre (with The Glorious Sons)

July 17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (with The Glorious Sons)

July 19 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (with The Glorious Sons)

July 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (with The Glorious Sons)

July 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (with The Glorious Sons)

July 25 – Buffalo, NY @ Canalside Live (with The Glorious Sons)

July 26 – Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery (with The Glorious Sons)

July 27 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 (with The Glorious Sons)

July 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues (with The Glorious Sons)

August 4 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

August 6 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork (with The Glorious Sons)

August 7 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club (with The Glorious Sons)