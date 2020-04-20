Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams Tapped for COVID-19 TV Special

Canadian artists are teaming up for a special television broadcast in support of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to the One World: Together at Home U.S. broadcast from this past weekend, the TV special Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will feature a host of celebrities and musical artists, including Celine Dion (who also appeared on One World), Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Michael Buble, Sarah McLachlan, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Russell Peters and Alessia Cara.

The one-hour event will broadcast April 26th on the CTV, CBC, Global Television and City networks — an estimated 24 TV, radio and streaming platforms in total. In line with the broadcast’s mission to support healthcare workers, viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, a charity providing funds and support to food banks across the country.

The United States and Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home event — hosted by late-night giants Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — featured at-home appearances by Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Chris Martin and more. The special raised nearly $128 million in response to the COVID-19 crisis.