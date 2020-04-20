 Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams Tapped for COVID-19 TV Special - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Trump Pushes Narrative That China Was ‘Knowingly Responsible’ for Coronavirus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams Tapped for COVID-19 TV Special

Star-studded Canadian special follows the U.S. and Global Citizen’s One World event

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
shania twain celine dion bryan adams

Canadian stars and musical artists will appear on Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble to support healthcare workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Alessio Marini/IPA/Shutterstock

Canadian artists are teaming up for a special television broadcast in support of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to the One World: Together at Home U.S. broadcast from this past weekend, the TV special Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will feature a host of celebrities and musical artists, including Celine Dion (who also appeared on One World), Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Michael Buble, Sarah McLachlan, Howie Mandel, Will Arnett, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Russell Peters and Alessia Cara.

The one-hour event will broadcast April 26th on the CTV, CBC, Global Television and City networks — an estimated 24 TV, radio and streaming platforms in total. In line with the broadcast’s mission to support healthcare workers, viewers will be asked to donate to Food Banks Canada, a charity providing funds and support to food banks across the country.

The United States and Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home event — hosted by late-night giants Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — featured at-home appearances by Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Chris Martin and more. The special raised nearly $128 million in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.